Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $593,000 Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

