Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 500 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth $8,145,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $9,760,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

NYSE WDR opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.