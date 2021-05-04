Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,409,000 after purchasing an additional 531,429 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,781,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,836,000 after buying an additional 413,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 265,380 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,089,000 after acquiring an additional 567,236 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:AAT opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 117,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

