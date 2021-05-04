Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.84 Million Stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

