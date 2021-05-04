Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $695,000 Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PRA Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 204,732 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PRA Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 702,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

