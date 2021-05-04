Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 511.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $202,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,033 shares of company stock worth $36,714,161 over the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

