Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.12 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,867 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,848,000 after buying an additional 183,348 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth $18,854,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 428,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,694,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 192,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,798,000 after buying an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

NYSE ASR opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

