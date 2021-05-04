i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after buying an additional 757,319 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,534 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $15,062,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -836.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

