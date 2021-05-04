Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 42,462 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.57% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 165.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $447,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WHG opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.50 million, a P/E ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.