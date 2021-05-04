Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHE.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.07.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$8.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.18. The company has a market cap of C$858.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$4.02 and a 52 week high of C$8.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.67%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

