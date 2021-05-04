General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.07.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.