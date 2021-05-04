Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Up 20.5% in April

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 69,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $1,891,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alico by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Alico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alico by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alico in the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alico by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $230.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.68. Alico has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alico will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

