Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.93.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$37.37 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$37.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.43 billion and a PE ratio of -21.44.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.49%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.