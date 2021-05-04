Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.3832 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

