BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €56.17 ($66.09).

BNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

EPA:BNP opened at €53.46 ($62.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €44.85. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

