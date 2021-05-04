Iron Mountain (IRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.25-3.42 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRM opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $65,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,218,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

