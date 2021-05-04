Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Pretium Resources worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,567,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,770,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,411,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,078 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 236,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

PVG opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

