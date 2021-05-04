Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 6,457 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $1,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,570 shares of company stock worth $3,702,647. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.70 and a 200 day moving average of $143.63. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.51 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -280.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

