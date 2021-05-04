JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 7,144 Shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.52% of MMA Capital worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MMA Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 61,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MMA Capital by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MMA Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMAC opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 171.54% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

