Morgan Stanley Grows Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 825.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of CVR Energy worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,181,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

NYSE CVI opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.10). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

