JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,762 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Accel Entertainment worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after buying an additional 790,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 410,049 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,117.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,833 in the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

