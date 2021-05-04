JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,762 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Accel Entertainment worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after buying an additional 790,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 410,049 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.
In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,117.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,833 in the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
