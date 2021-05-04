Resideo Technologies (REZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.54 and a beta of 2.62.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

