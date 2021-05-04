Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3419 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 4.64%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

