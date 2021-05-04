John Robert Woerner Sells 13,956 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMP opened at $257.85 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $261.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.45 and its 200-day moving average is $207.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

