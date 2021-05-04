Insider Selling: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells $2,363,819.04 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 997,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $2,363,819.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,503,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,633,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.