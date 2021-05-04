Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Frank R. Jimenez Sells 19,713 Shares

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:RTX opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.