Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Lowered by KeyCorp

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $177,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $160,286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

