BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$22.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

