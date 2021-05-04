Filta Group Holdings plc (LON:FLTA) Insider Roy Charles Sayers Sells 1,200,000 Shares

Filta Group Holdings plc (LON:FLTA) insider Roy Charles Sayers sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £1,680,000 ($2,194,930.76).

Shares of FLTA opened at GBX 146 ($1.91) on Tuesday. Filta Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.48 million and a PE ratio of -41.14.

Get Filta Group alerts:

About Filta Group

Filta Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, franchises on-site environmental kitchen solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers FiltaFry, which provides fryer management services, including the on-site micro-filtration, and removal and replacement of cooking oil; FitaSeal for the on-site replacement of refrigerator and freezer door seals; FiltaPump, a wastewater pumping solutions; FiltaVent, an automated extraction duct cleaning solutions; and FiltaFOG for fats oil and grease management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Filta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.