B. Riley Weighs in on iCAD, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iCAD in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICAD. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. iCAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. iCAD has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $459.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116,310 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iCAD by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 248,324 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

