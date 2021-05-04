JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Lantheus worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $863,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

