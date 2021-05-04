Morgan Stanley Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,567,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.47% of Jianpu Technology worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

NYSE JT opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Jianpu Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.