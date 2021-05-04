Morgan Stanley Has $4.13 Million Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 471,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Caleres were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,951 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $4,695,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,772,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $926.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Caleres presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,630. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

