SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 205.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 86,931 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $361.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.81.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

