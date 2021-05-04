Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Short Interest Up 40.5% in April

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,580,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 8,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $22.79.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

