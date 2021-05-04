Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Head to Head Comparison

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Centrica alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Centrica and Korea Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrica 0 3 7 0 2.70 Korea Electric Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centrica and Korea Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrica $28.95 billion 0.16 -$1.31 billion $0.37 8.43 Korea Electric Power $47.34 billion 0.29 -$1.88 billion ($1.46) -7.20

Centrica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Korea Electric Power. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Centrica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centrica and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrica N/A N/A N/A Korea Electric Power 0.16% 0.13% 0.05%

Volatility & Risk

Centrica has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats Centrica on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, home electrical, and gas and kitchen appliances; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; procurement and sale of LNG; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage and franchise network. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total of 697 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 83,854 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 34,664 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 877 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 336,926 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 129,789 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,787,967 units of support with a total line length of 514,779 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers fly ashes recycling, utility plant maintenance and engineering, resources development, electric power information technology, facility maintenance, electric meter reading, security, information, and communication line leasing services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju-si, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.