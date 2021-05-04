Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSL. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.33.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.15. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$38.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

