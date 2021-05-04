Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 1,138.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intersect ENT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market cap of $746.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

