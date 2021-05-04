Morgan Stanley Sells 1,365,586 Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365,586 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of StoneMor worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in StoneMor in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 121,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Axar Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of StoneMor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in StoneMor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Axelrod bought 5,522,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,150,010.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

STON opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. StoneMor Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

