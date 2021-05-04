Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USAC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 25.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAC opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.25.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

