Morgan Stanley Buys 33,380 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of QuinStreet worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of QNST opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $934,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,376 shares of company stock worth $3,664,070. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

