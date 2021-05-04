dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Sets New 52-Week High at $195.00

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 193.31 ($2.53), with a volume of 83166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 163.95. The company has a market capitalization of £577.67 million and a PE ratio of 52.78.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

