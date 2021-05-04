UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $877.50

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 877.50 ($11.46) and last traded at GBX 874.50 ($11.43), with a volume of 171712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 857 ($11.20).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 816.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 784.56.

In other UDG Healthcare news, insider Shane Cooke acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £95,250 ($124,444.73). Also, insider Brendan McAtamney sold 92,041 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.99), for a total transaction of £774,064.81 ($1,011,320.63).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

