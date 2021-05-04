Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €155.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €155.00 ($182.35) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €138.33 ($162.75).

EPA SU opened at €134.70 ($158.47) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €122.51. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

