CryoLife, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CryoLife in a report issued on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CryoLife’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.52, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. CryoLife has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%.

In related news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,008.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CryoLife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 37,077 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

