The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,191.00

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and last traded at GBX 1,166 ($15.23), with a volume of 89803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,165 ($15.22).
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,008.57 ($13.18).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The company has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -36.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,089 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,010.86.
In other news, insider Richard Akers purchased 8,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, for a total transaction of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).
About The Unite Group (LON:UTG)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
