The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,191.00

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and last traded at GBX 1,166 ($15.23), with a volume of 89803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,165 ($15.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,008.57 ($13.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The company has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -36.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,089 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,010.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 12.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

In other news, insider Richard Akers purchased 8,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, for a total transaction of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

