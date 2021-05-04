Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Sets New 1-Year High at $387.00

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 387 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 385.48 ($5.04), with a volume of 108142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382.60 ($5.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 358.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 336.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.