Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Increased to $212.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ADP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $191.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.