Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €130.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €128.36 ($151.02).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €124.80 ($146.82) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €122.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €111.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 1 year high of €133.00 ($156.47).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

