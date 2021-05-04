Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

MCB opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $447,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.